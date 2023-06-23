Om Raut directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, was one of the most anticipated films of 2023, which had a grand opening but is failing to survive at the box office right now. The film is getting highly criticised for its VFX and dialogue among critics, fans and stars in showbiz. On to the series of new events, Ramayan actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s version, has opened up on the recently released biggie; scroll below to read his take on it.

For those who don’t know, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana but is getting criticised for its plot, dialogues and VFX. Arun, in his latest interview, revealed that if the film was made with the right intentions, fans would have loved it while sharing an anecdote about his personal experience.

Talking to Zee News in Hindi, Arun Govil subtly threw shade at Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ and said, “I remember one, during shooting, I had done hair and makeup, but was sitting in a T-shirt and shorts. A woman came to the set, asking to see Lord Rama. She was very flustered, she was crying. The crew pointed in my direction. She had a small child with her in her arms, and she approached me and put the child at my feet. Through tears, she said that the child was about to die, and pleaded with me to ‘save’ him. I told her to take the child to the hospital, but I don’t know what came over me that day, so I also prayed for the child’s recovery. She took my hand and placed it on the child’s head. I again asked her to take the boy to a doctor.”

The Ramayana actor added, “Three days later, the same child who was about to die, was walking next to her, holding her hand. I had nothing to do with this, but it was all because of the faith that the woman had in Lord Rama, and the faith that I had in Lord Rama. This is our faith, this is our devotion. When people make a film on religion, this is the kind of faith they need to have in god and his devotees.”

Besides Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s adaptation of Ramayan also criticised the Prabhas starrer along with Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the same.

