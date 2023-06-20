The Adipurush controversy doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon. The film, which is helmed by Om Raut, has been bashed by netizens and others left, right and centre ever since it hit the screens on June 16. This afternoon we reported, Cinema workers have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on Prabhas starrer. The latest one to give her two cents on the controversy is OG ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia from Ramananda Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’.

Dipika who rose to fame with her character Sita, has finally reacted to the controversy. Slamming the makers, she said that the Indian epic is not for entertainment. Adipurush, which opened to mind-boggling numbers across India, witnessed a major drop on the first Monday. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to PTI, Dipika Chikhlia said, “Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made. (But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years. Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something that you learn from. It is a book which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our ‘sanskars’ (values) are all about.”

Recently, Dipika Chikhlia took to social media to drop a video of her getting ready as ‘Sita’. She wrote alongside, “This post is on public demand. I’m grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played… Me… As sitaji… Could not have asked for more.” Reacting to her video, the actress was seen getting lauded as netizens said she’s cannot be replaced by anyone.

Earlier, OG ‘Ram’ and ‘Lakshmana’ – Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri – too had reacted to Adipurush controversy. Recently taking to social media, Sunil Lahri dropped a video and called it ‘very disappointing’.

रामायण पर आधारित आदि पुरुष फिल्म देखने के बाद मेरे व्यक्तिगत विचार…अब से आप मुझे शिखर मूवीज के यूट्यूब चैनल पर भी देख सकते हैं…

My personal view after watching film aadi purush which is based on Ramayan… Now you can check me on Shikhar movies YouTube channel also pic.twitter.com/gDAf07NY6B — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) June 19, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Dipika’s reaction, do let us know.

