Adipurush controversy has clearly taken over the nation. The Om Raut film adapted from Ramayana is being called out for being outrageously misrepresented, with derogatory dialogues and unrecognisable looks of the mythological characters. The film has been called out for hurting Hindu sentiments by meddling with what has been written as an epic.

But do you know, it is not only Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir who tried to distort Ramayana, but even Sonakshi Sinha had a different version of Ramayana. The only difference between her and Om Raut – Manoj Muntashir is of ignorance and arrogance. While Raut and Muntashir have been defending their ignorant mistakes, not accepting that they made blunders, Sonakshi was humble enough to accept that she made a mistake.

To put things into perspective first, the Dabangg actress once participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she stumbled upon a question on Ramayana. She was asked a very basic question: For whom did Hanuman bring the Sanjeevani herb in Ramayana? However, Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter seemed totally lost looking at that question. Her options included Ram, Lakshman, Sugriva, and Sita.

Sonakshi Sinha used a lifeline before locking the correct answer Lakshman. However, her confusion and blank face shocked the host Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, who was sitting in the audience. Later, Big B trolled the actress for not being able to answer such a trivial question.

While taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father’s name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)”

Interestingly, Sonakshi’s brothers are named Luv-Kush after the children of Lord Ram and Devi Sita! This later caused a laugh and meme riot on social media, with people trolling the actress for not knowing about her whereabouts. Most of this trolling was because of the reason that Dabangg actress’ family members’ names and her bungalow is named after Ramayana.

However, after accepting her honest and genuine mistake, Sinha decided to take on trolls and wrote, “Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”

Sonakshi even apologised for her honest mistake in many interviews later before she took on trolls while Adipurush director Om Raut, recently addressed the inaccuracies in the film, stating that whoever claims to have understood Ramayana is lying.

