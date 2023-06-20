Manoj Bajpayee is one of the ace actors of Bollywood who has shown his versatility over the years of his career. From Shool to Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur to The Family Man, Manoj has done a variety of projects to showcase his talent as an actor. For the unversed, he was last seen in the courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

However, there were some rumours about him that Manoj drinks vodka shots before giving any performance, and that is the secret behind the powerpack performance. But now, the actor has dismissed all the speculations and broke the silence about the same in a recent conversation. He also talked about what happened with his film ‘Gali Guleiyan’.

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his much-acclaimed movie Gali Guleiyan (2017) and revealed that even though he received international awards, it got no appreciation from his own industry. He admitted, “There was no nomination, I only got international awards. Yaha toh gha**a. Yaha aap nange ho ke naachlo, kuch farak nahi padne waala aur sharam bhi nahi aati hai.”

Going further in the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee refuted all the rumours about him drinking vodka shots before performing a scene and said, “Once I was shooting for a film so a junior girl asked me, ‘Sir what is it that you drink?’ I told her, ‘Yaar dawayi hai ye (this is medicine).’ She then told me, ‘In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!’ I said, ‘Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai! Tumne homeopathy medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai.”

A few days back, Manoj talked about how he did not get the kind of money that he was supposed to get for The Family Man.

Well, did you know about this about Manoj Bajpayee? Let us know.

