Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a lot of backlash from the audience after the trailer of his Tiku Weds Sheru came out, where he was seen locking lips with his co-star Avneet Kaur, who is just 21 years old. The 49-year-old actor has finally broken the silence on the matter and defended his kiss with the actress as he brought in comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll to get the deets.

Not only did the social media slam the film’s actors and makers, but they also called out Kaur’s parents for allowing her to do a scene like that. Avneet is a really popular personality on social media and has been doing work in the entertainment industry from a very young age.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been going through a tough time in his personal life for the past few months, has opened up about the backlash that came his way for his kissing scene in Tiku Weds Sheru, which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut. Nawaz opened up about it in an interview with India Today, and he did not hold back while justifying it. He said, “We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don’t know romance.” The Tiku Weds Sheru actor did not stop at that as he continued his thoughts on the current generation’s notion of love. Speaking of that, he said, “Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love or break up. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on 23rd June, and it will be coming out on Amazon Prime Video.

