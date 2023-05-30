Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the industry, she often made headlines for her outspoken attitude and exposing Bollywood’s dark secrets. Now she opens up on pay parity in Bollywood & made some shocking claims.

Kangana claimed that she was the first actor to fight for pay parity in the industry and said that many female actors do films for free even now. She also claimed to be the only female actor to be paid like the male actors. Scroll down to know more.

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a video of Priyanka Chopra discussing pay disparity in the Bollywood industry. Even though she has roles in more than 60 films, Priyanka Chopra admitted in the short movie that she “never had pay parity in Bollywood.” She also revealed that she made just around 10% of what the male actor would make. Sharing her perspective on the matter, Kangana wrote a note in the caption.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity, and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha…”

Kangana added that she is the only female actor in the film industry who gets paid equally as the male actors. She concluded by saying, “In the film industry, everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame, at least now…”

Kangana Ranaut had shared screen space with Priyanka in the 2008 film Fashion, for which both of them were conferred with National Film Awards.

