Akshay Kumar has been facing a low time at his work front. Since last year, the actor has been struggling to give a hit despite releasing big-budget films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and others. Amid all his flop films, Akkians are excited to see him rise again with his upcoming movies. The actor, who has an exciting line up of projects, has again been subjected to trolls and criticism.

Recently, Akki was snapped at the airport looking his best in casual. However, what has caught everyone’s attention and become the talk of the town is his backpack. Scroll down for details.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar landed in Mumbai wearing as he opted for an all-black loungewear which he sported with light shades and an LED bag that looked like Iron Man’s face. He rounded off his look with white shoes. However, last night, Akki was again spotted as he made his way to the airport wearing black cargo pants paired with hoodies and green sneakers. He was again seen sported the same LED backpack.

If the latest reports are believed, the LED backpack in question is worth a whopping sum of Rs 30-35K. Yes, you heard that right! Soon after the videos revealing the bag’s price surfaced, netizens trolled the superstar dragging his flop films.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Producers ka 130-140 cr ka nuksaan krke 30K ka bag konsi badi baat h,” while another said, “Ye raju pakka hera pheri karne jaa raha hai.”

A third user admitted, “Kuch bhi bolo yaar bag bahot stylish.”

A fourth one said, “This Buddha thinks he is a teenager now” while fifth one wrote, “Why is akshay turning into chapri??” Check out video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Tiger Shroff. Apart from that, he also has OMG 2, Hera Pheri 4 and many others in the pipeline.

