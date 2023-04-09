On many occasions, Tiger Shroff opened up about his liking towards Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor. However, Tiger was previously linked with Disha Patani, but it’s been a few months that their breakup rumours have been doing the rounds. Tiger and Shraddha have worked together in two films, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, and the audience has always appreciated their chemistry. However, did you know that Tiger wanted to woo her, but alas, he lost his chance because of his hilarious reason? Keep on scrolling to check out the scoop.

Once when Tiger had appeared in Karan Johar‘s chat show Koffee with Karan, he had opened up about his feelings towards Shraddha and had shared, “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great.”

Today, we got our hands on an edited video which was made with two combined clips from two different throwback interviews of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. As shared by ‘rahultranic’ on Instagram, in the edited viral video, Shraddha seemed to be on the verge of accepting Tiger’s proposal when she said her favourite song was ‘Sab Tera’, and the actor responded with his favourite song, which was ‘Sab Aapka’. However, it changed when Tiger allegedly farted in front of her in another interview session.

In the second clip of the video, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were playing, and the Hero actor accidentally farted in front of him, losing his chance to woo her. And they were left laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Memes 😈 (@rahultranic)

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from pouring their reactions to it. One wrote, “Tiger galat jagah se dahad diya.”

Another one commented, “Itni body bnane ka kya fayda jb hasne pe b pad nikl jae …….”

The third one penned, “Mere naal tu whistle baja😂”

One of the comments read, “Protein farts😢”

“Finally tiger roar 🗿”, wrote another one.

And many more comments like these and we cannot stop laughing reading them. Well, what are your thoughts about Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship? Let us know in the comments!

