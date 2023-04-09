Koffee With Karan has always been a hot topic for the showbiz industry as many celebrities spill the beans about others’ personal lives. Adding to the list, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were present as guests and got candid about their personal lives. Read on ahead to find out about a hilarious incident as KJo took a dig at Deepika’s tattoo of ‘RK’ on her neck.

While Deepika and Ranbir were dating, the Om Shanti Om actress had a tattoo of the initials ‘RK’. Though she never confirmed the tattoo was in the name of Ranbir, her fans were quick enough to understand what it meant. However, as they broke up, Karan took a sly dig.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, the host, Karan Johar, started by asking about Priyanka Chopra’s tattoo as it read, “Dad’s little girl”. Later he moved ahead to Deepika and asked, “What happened to your tattoo?”, to which the actress replied and ignored the question. She laughingly says, “It is still there, Karan”. The host says, “Now who, Rajiv Khandelwal, will have to date you,” to which DP says, “Can I slap him”. Priyanka Chopra also equipped and added, “Somebody must!”

Karan Johar did not stop there as he took a dig at her relationship with Ranveer Singh. “Does the K become an S easily? I am just thinking”, said KJo as Deepika started dating Ranveer Singh after breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor. As the incident video has been circulating on the internet, many call out Karan for being mean.

Reacting to the video, “Kangana ko leke aao iske samne 😂”. Another added, “Atleast he knows Rajiv khandelwal”. Many also lauded Priyanka’s comment and said, “Priyanka’s lines are always on point!! 😂 ” Somebody must!” 😂😂”

