Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are one of the most successful actors of this generation. Both the leading ladies have come a long way and have proved their mettle as a fine artists. Over the years, we have seen Kangana taking digs at DP. Whether it’s about her depression, marrying Ranveer, or even on her films, however, they were not always on cold war. Once both of them had appeared together for an interview during which Deepika took a savage dig at the Queen actress’s sense humour and left everyone in splits. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana is known for speaking her mind without mincing her words. Well, Deepika remains tight-lipped on Kangana but the latter never leaves a chance to take a dig at her. In fact, she had once publically accepted her dislike for the Piku actress. Today, we bring to you a throwback video when Deepika had savagely trolled Kangana for her sense of humour but no one was offended.

In a viral video shared by one of the Instagram pages, journalist Rajeev Masand can be seen interacting with leading ladies of B- town including Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Nimrat Kaur. During the conversation, Kangana pointed out how people in this country don’t understand jokes, especially if a woman cracks them. The actress said, “A lot of times when I crack jokes, people don’t even react and they feel she definitely didn’t mean it.” To which Deepika was quick to react, “Might be you ain’t funny,” and left everyone in splits.

Kangana Ranaut further added and said, “ I would like to believe, they didn’t get it.” The video was shared with caption, “Deepika woke up and chose violence.” The video grabbed a lot of eyeballs and netizens bombarded the comment section and pointed out that both of them were cordial with each other at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepu (@deepikasdetails)

One of the users wrote, “They all seem so friendly and chill can we please have this dynamic back in bollywood I miss it.”

Another user commented, “That’s how I roast my best friend so it’s not offensive.”

“Dude they are just having a conversation, not controversy.”

“Please call it humour, not roasting. Love how these two were getting along though.”

“That was healthy one bro, Kangana wasn’t offended.”

“She took it graciously.”

