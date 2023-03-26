Kangana Ranaut is among the Bollywood A-listers and the most successful self-made stars. The Queen actor never fails to entertain the audience with her spectacular acting skills and make headlines with her controversial comments. However, before entering Bollywood, Kangana did theatre and once replaced a male actor when the latter fell sick and nailed her role.

Kangana made her acting debut with the 2006 film Gangster and was shot to fame with it. She has worked in several award-winning movies and is now a director and producer as well. She will be next seen in Tejas, Emergency and Sita.

Kangana Ranaut often talks about her association with theatre director Arvind Gaur and how he trained her in acting. Recently, actress Monica Chaudhary, who played Shraddha Kapoor‘s best friend in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, talked about how Gaur has always been proud of Kangana and recalled an incident that he narrated to her.

Monica Chaudhary recently interacted with Hindustan Times and discussed how Arvind Gaur nourished her acting skills. During the chat, when asked if Gaur has ever mentioned his famous student Kangana Ranaut, Monica revealed that he “always” used to talk about her and how “vibrant she was and hardworking, full of potential.” Talking about the Manikarnika actress, Monica recalled an incident when Kangana came forward to replace a male actor and quickly prepared for the part.

She said, “Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it. She memorised the lines and played the male character with a moustache. He speaks about how an actor should be prepared like her to grab an opportunity.” Kangana Ranaut indeed worked her way in Bollywood with her acting skills and continues to amaze her fans.

