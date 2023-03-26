SS Rajamouli’s film RRR made history earlier this month after the song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar. Music composer MM Keeravani won the Best Original Song category award for the song and credited Ram Gopal Verma for his success. The filmmaker now reacts to it.

Keeravani recalled when he was a newcomer in the industry while RGV delivered a big successful film like Siva. At that time, the director had taken a chance on him, which helped MM Keeravani gain more attention among the people in the industry.

MM Keeravani was asked about his breakthrough with the director during a conversation with Galata Plus. He said, “Let me tell you something, Bharadwaj garu. Ram Gopal Verma was my first Oscar. Now I received the Academy Award in 2023, and it is my second Oscar. Let me tell you why. Because, like all the people I approach, around 51 people might have… some of them might have thrown my audio cassette into the trash can… never heard me… who cares? A stranger approaches you and asks you to listen to his tune… some of them might have like but they are not interested. But that was my merit.”

“Ram Gopal Verma gave me a chance to work for his movie Kshana Kshanam, but he was the ‘Siva’ Ram Gopal Verma… Siva played an Oscar role for him because it was his first movie, being a mega-hit. And RGV played an Oscar role in my career. He was my Oscar. So, who is this Keeravani who is this person… you never heard of him. But Mr RGV is working with him now. That must be something. Book him, come on! Let’s have him four our project also. That’s how Ram Gopal Verma’s association helped me get more chances. That’s how he helped me a lot,” MM Keeravani added.

Hey ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this 😢😩😫 pic.twitter.com/u8c9X8kKQk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 25, 2023

Ram Gopal Verma reacted to MM Keeravani’s praise for him and posted the video on his Twitter and added in the caption, “Hey ⁦@mmkeeravaani I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this (cry face emoticons).”

MM Keeravani has surely made the country proud and his fans love him for his humble attitude.

