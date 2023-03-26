Now that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has settled down, it is managing to find an audience for itself. ‘Der aaye durust aaye’ could well be the call for this well-made film which should have sprinted from the time of its release as well. However, the strategy of arriving on the partial holiday of Holi backfired as the advantage was just not there and instead the collections ended up being uneven on a day-by-day basis right through the nine-day extended week.

Due to that reason the momentum didn’t build though from the second weekend onwards the collections have started getting stabilized, albeit again in the mid-zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though there was never really a peak evidenced ever since its release (except for that good jump on the first Saturday), thankfully the collections never took a dip per se due to which there was never an alarming situation. However, the high which is usually attached with a biggie wasn’t evident either due to which all eyes are now on how far will the film go from this point on.

Thankfully, Saturday collections are on the positive side as there was very good growth evidenced. There was more than 75% jump evidenced which is nice, especially with John Wick: Chapter 4 doing so well and threatening run away with all the traction. The Luv Ranjan directed film is managing to find an audience of its own though with 3.50 crores* more coming in, which is healthy enough to take through the weekend on a positive note.

So far, the film has collected 124.84 crores* and with further growth all set to come in, 130 crores would be crossed in a couple of days itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Luv Ranjan Sees A Jump Of 28 Positions In Directors’ Ranking By Surpassing Shankar, Karan Johar & Many Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News