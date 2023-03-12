On Saturday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was expected to take a good jump. After all, Wednesday’s opening was good for the film, and though Thursday had seen a dip [10.34 crores], Friday had stayed stable [10.52 crores]. Hence, it was expected that on Saturday, the film would jump again in the vicinity of 50% and come quite close to Wednesday’s numbers of 15.73 crores, if not go much ahead of it.

Well, what happened was much better than expectations as a jump of around 65% came in, hence resulting in 16.57 crores being collected on Saturday. This is a very good growth as it shows how, at least in pockets (read multiplexes and other urban centres), the film has been well accepted by the audiences and this is where further growth will come in as well. In fact, it was a very interesting trend seen on Saturday afternoon itself, when the jump was actually around 100% at key multiplexes as compared to Friday. Later, the day went on to stabilize.

The four-day total for the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer now reads as 53.16 crores. It’s good to see the half-century mark been crossed in quick time, and there is one more day yet to go before the extended five-day weekend is through. Today, the film will jump again and the 20 crores mark is set to be breached.

This would ensure that by the time the Luv Ranjan-directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar enters the weekdays, it would have a healthy cushion of around 75 crores behind it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

