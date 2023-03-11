After taking a good start at the box office on the partial holiday of Holi on Wednesday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has held on decently on Thursday and Friday as well. As a result, the first three day collections have come to 36.59 crores which is a good number, more so since Saturday and Sunday are yet to come and there would be good jumps seen. In fact it won’t be surprising at all if more than 20 crores come on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the film is now Ranbir Kapoor’s fifth biggest opener ever if one talks about the first three day collections. While Brahmastra and Sanju lead the show leaps and bound with a century each to their name, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had crossed half a century mark as well to collect 62.11 crores and Tamasha was a bit higher too. Now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is a romcom as well, has found a place right next to it, hence going past Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

This is how the first three day collections of the top Ranbir Kapoor starrers look like:

Brahmastra – 122 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Tamasha – 38.23 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 35.60 crores

Rockstar – 35 crores

Besharam – 34.37 crores

Barfi – 34.25 crores

Raajneeti – 34 crores

In days to come, the records that Ranbir Kapoor would be chasing are primarily the numbers of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That’s the film which went on to score a century after its first week and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be looking at surpassing that after its first seven days. Sanju and Brahmastra are pretty much out of reach and would stay on the top for all the records, including the lifetime numbers. However, as long as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar turns out to be amongst the Top-5 films for Ranbir Kapoor, it would be fine indeed.

