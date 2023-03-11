Despite the fact that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has taken a good start at the box office, surprisingly it is still not amongst Sharddha Kapoor’s biggest weekend (or first three days) scorers. The film has of course done better than Chhichhore but is a notch below Street Dancer 3D, which occupies the sixth slot. The ones right at the top are Saaho, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Ek Villain and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2, most of which are an action affair and barring the last in the list are entirely hero driven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From ABCD 2 onwards though, she has an equal part to play in each of the films, be it Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Street Dancer 3D, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend or Stree, which is a good way to balance her repertoire of successes so far. Let’s talk a look at the Top-10 weekend (first three days) numbers for Shraddha Kapoor starrers:

Saaho – 79.08 crores

Baaghi – 73.10 crores

Baaghi 3 – 53.83 crores

Ek Villain – 50.70 crores

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 – 46.35 crores

Street Dancer 3D – 41.23 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores

Chhichhore – 35.98 crores

Half Girlfriend – 32.04 crores

Stree – 32.26 crores

In this list, the films that went on to soar greater highs in weeks to follow are Chhichhore and Stree and Shraddha Kapoor must be hoping that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar meets with the same fate as well. Amongst her Top-5 weekend earners, the only film that couldn’t score a century was Baaghi 3 and that was because lockdown was announced right at the beginning of the second week. Hence, in days to come that film will keep going down the list and given the kind of traction that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is enjoying currently, it will keep moving up.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 3 Occupancy: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Shows Minimal Growth, All Eyes On Evening & Night Jump!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News