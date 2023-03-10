Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has stayed decent at the box office after a good start on Holi. Numbers are good, but they don’t match the level of overwhelming reception the film has received from most critics. And remember, it’s quite an expensive film for its genre, so this one needs to put on solid numbers at any cost. Let’s see how day 3 has turned out to be!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer released on Holi and is enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days. Releasing a film mid-week is always a double-edged sword as if the film strikes a chord with the audience, it’s a win-win situation with extra days to rake in the moolah. However, if the content fails to connect with viewers or even receives a mixed response, a negative perception is spread, and the film loses out its potential to make huge during the weekend (Friday-Sunday).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is too in that position as the film is witnessing mixed word-of-mouth and there’s a fear that it might underperform on Saturday and Sunday as today’s numbers aren’t up to the mark. As per early trends, TJMM is earning anywhere between 10.50-11 crores on day 3. Yesterday, 10.34 crores came in and with Friday kicking in, one expected this film to rake in at least 12 crores. So, a much-needed jump is clearly missing!

With today’s early trends, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is aiming for a total of 36.57-37.07 crores in the first 3 days at the Indian box office.

Tomorrow, the aim should be to hit at least 15 crores and for that, TJMM needs a major turnaround. Let’s see what happens!

