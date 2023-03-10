On the day after the partial holiday of Holi, Pathaan managed to collect 0.52 crore more at the box office. There are drops being seen in the numbers now, as was the case on Wednesday when it encountered Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and now a day later when the holiday factor was off. The shows have come down for the film as well, though the offers in the ticket price are back in order to make it more and more affordable for the audiences.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now collected 538.01 crores and today too the numbers would be in the same range as yesterday. The Hindi version currently stands at 519.50 crores. During last few weekends the numbers had really jumped well from Friday to Saturday but that won’t be the case anymore since the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is doing good numbers and it would be the turn of this movie to now evidence growth.

As it is, Pathaan has enjoyed its glory in a very big way and there was practically no single record left for it to equate or create. There is a lot that it has achieved in its stay so far and now that the film is in its seventh week, it’s waiting for 50 day run celebrations on Thursday. Post that it would hang in here for a few more days before Bholaa arrives on 30th March.

