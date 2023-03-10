After taking a good start of 15.73 crores at the box office on Wednesday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar held on well to collect 10.34 crores more on Thursday. It was the day after the partial holiday of Holi, but then it was also a full day, so in a way, things balanced out. Had the film collected in the 12-13 crores range then it would have been a much more solid hold but then the bare minimum requirement was a score over the 10 crores mark and thankfully that has happened.

Now from here, the film needs to be quite stable today, and by the look of things, at least 10-11 crores would come in again. There would be a usual day-on-day drop during the morning and afternoon shows but then the evening and night shows should pick up again due to the weekend factor, which means a double-digit score is comfortably on the cards all over again.

Ideally, for a romcom genre, these are fine numbers coming in. However given the fact that this is a big-budget affair and goes beyond just being romcom, the expectations are much higher as well. At least on Sunday, the film would aim to hit the 20 crores mark and given the kind of merits that this Luv Ranjan film carries, it should reach there. However, for that, the momentum would need to be sustained and hence today and tomorrow would need to see audience appreciation keep coming in for all the good work that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have done.

So far, the film has collected 26.07 crores, and a number over the 40 crores mark would be ideal first three-day collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

