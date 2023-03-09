When it comes to films taking a truly blockbuster start at the box office, the genres that typically find a place right up there are action and drama. Time and again it has been seen that it’s films belonging to this zone that find maximum footfalls right from the word go. As for the romcom genre, it has its own limitations and hence while a few films go on to eventually score well at the box office, it’s more on the basis of positive word of mouth and less due to a fantabulous start that they may have taken right at the onset.

Hence, to get a start in the range of 15-20 crores in the romcom genre is a big deal indeed and Ranbir Kapoor has now done it twice over, first with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and now with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar almost coming close to the lower end of this range.

He has done a select few films in his decade and a half long career and while he has mixed genres rather well (Brahmastra and Sanju are his biggest openers in fact), youth does love him in the romcom genre, as can be seen with the opening of his films.

This is how the list of Top-10 romcom openers looks like:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores* Shaandaar – 13.10 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores Cocktail – 11 crores Befikre – 10.36 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon – 10.15 crores Bala – 10.15 crores Dream Girl – 10.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 9.55 crores

As can be seen, not even a single film belonging to this genre has ever gone past the 20 crores mark while only 9 have seen a double digit opening. So when something in there clicks (as was the case with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), it goes on to be really big. That said, a 200 Crore Club entry still evades the romcom genre as even Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fell a little short of that. While that target is still far away for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, one just hopes that the momentum continues right into the extended weekend and this happens indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

