Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia & Boney Kapoor

Director: Luv Ranjan

Producers: Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

It won’t be wrong to say that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the most-awaited Bollywood rom-com in recent times. In a crowd of larger-than-life films and mass entertainers, a fun-filled rom-com was missing from the scene, and TJMM perfectly filled that vacuum. The fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor looked promising and got instant approval from the viewers. Be it a trailer, songs or promotions, the film ticket all the boxes, thus building good on-ground hype around itself.

Ranbir is already an established crowd-puller. While his Brahmastra pulled off a fantastic start, even a poorly promoted film, Shamshera took a double-digit opening. So, it was always on the cards that TJMM would open well. With many things working in favour already, the film looked nothing less than a commercial winner Bollywood has been eagerly waiting for after Shehzada and Selfiee’s failure.

So, during the pre-release phase, TJMM looked like a potential box office success!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

In Maharashtra, Dhulandi (playing Holi) was celebrated yesterday, but in all other Indian states, it is celebrated today. Due to the same reason, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a slow start in morning shows. During Holi, post-afternoon shows perform better, and the same is expected for this rom-com. With a good pre-release buzz, the film saw encouraging numbers coming in from the advance booking, and by the end of the day, a healthy opening figure is expected to come. So, TJMM has set a stage for itself.

Talking about positives, TJMM has been receiving mostly positive from the critics, and to an extent, it will help to gain some traction. Since yesterday, social media has been full of positivity for the film, which has hiked the advance booking response. Speaking about the competition, TJMM has an open ground to perform as the next big film is Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which releases on 30th March. Even the pre-existing force like Pathaan will now slow down, or even if it continues to attract a crowd, it won’t cause a huge dent to this rom-com.

Now coming to negatives, the word-of-mouth has been mixed so far, and it doesn’t match the positivity that has been witnessed on social media since yesterday night. Personally speaking, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a below-average affair as it looks glittery but doesn’t offer the entertainment we have got in previous Luv Ranjan films. The content is strictly restricted for the multiplex audience, and there’s no chance this film will survive in the mass centres. So, TJMM won’t have long legs at the box office and after the first weekend, hoopla will eventually settle down. Couples and the college-going crowd might enjoy it but other than that, this film will get little attention from other sections of viewers.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar isn’t a grand comeback Bollywood has been waiting for after Pathaan! It will witness a good run initially but will eventually lose its charm at ticket windows. Compared to Selfiee and Shehzada, TJMM is a relief for Bollywood as it will earn more than their combined collection. However, considering the pre-release buzz, high expectations, and the film’s scale, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer would be an underperformer as it is expected to earn between 70-85 crores at the Indian box office.

