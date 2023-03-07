We’re just a day away from witnessing Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on the big screen. The romantic comedy is a Holi release, and after a long time, we’re getting a big release during the festival of colours. So far, things have worked in the favour, and there’s a good pre-release buzz. But is it enough to make a place among the top Holi openers? Let’s discuss it below!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks his first collaboration with Ranbir and Shraddha. Previously, the director has delivered good box office successes like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. This time, it’s not Kartik Aaryan, but Ranbir coming into the picture as Luv’s fun-loving guy and his chemistry with Shraddha has raised everyone’s excitement.

So far, the perception of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is good. Be it pre-release buzz or advance booking, things are going smoothly. So one expects a double-digit start tomorrow. More than that, there are also chances that the film might hit the 15 crore mark if walk-in audiences flock to theatres in big numbers. As of now, TJMM is eyeing to go past Bachchhan Paandey.

Released last year on Holi, Bachchhan Paandey had clocked a start of 13.25 crores. During Holi, people usually don’t step out in big numbers for morning and afternoon shows. So, the figure of 13.25 crores is really good. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has a high chance of crossing the Akshay Kumar starrer, which will be a good comeback for Bollywood after Shehzada and Selfiee’s failure.

The top Holi opener from Bollywood is again an Akshay Kumar film! His Kesari is at the top with 21.06 crores opening. Currently, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is lagging and won’t be able to grab the top spot. But let’s see if any miracle happens!

