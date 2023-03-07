It’s been a while since Bollywood has been blessed with a rom-com but Ranbir Kapoor is all set to serve our needs this Holi. His upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor is releasing tomorrow (March 8). But what’s next? The actor refuses to let good money govern his film choices while sharing an update on Brahmastra 2. Scroll below for details.

RK was last seen in Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji surpassed all the negative trends to become an average affair at the box office with earnings of 244 crores in India. All eyes have been on the sequel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. There’s nothing else that Ranbir has in the kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he’s taking a break from Bollywood. Detailing the reason behind it, the actor said, “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something. I am in my 16th year now so I just want to be busy, I want to work with inspiration and with love.”

Along with that, the actor also gave an update on the Brahmastra franchise. Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “We have to make Brahmastra 2 and 3. Ayan is writing the film right now and hopefully, we will start it by the end of this year or next year.”

