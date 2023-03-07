Ajay Devgn is neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming action-packed film Bholaa which also stars Tabu as one of the leads. Over the years of his career, Ajay Devgn has carved a path of his own in action films and shown his strength as an actor as well as a performer. However, recently, at a media event, Ajay talked about how he is tired of seeing good action sequences in Indian movies resembling Hollywood films, and that is why he always wants to do something different in his movies. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Ajay, Tabu and the makers of the film recently attended the trailer launch event, where they spoke about the insights of the movies and their opinions on doing Bholaa the way it has been made. Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported in DNA, at the trailer launch media event, Ajay Devgn talking about Indian films having action sequences inspired by European movies, said “Without naming, I would say most of the films that I see in our country have fabulous action but they are always inspired by or you can have a resemblance to some sequence or a Hollywood film or a European film or some (foreign) film or the other. So, especially when action is concerned, my whole intention is to create something new.”

Going further in the conversation, Ajay Devgn added, “That’s why, in Shivaay also and in this film, people say there are shots which they really don’t know how they were taken. It’s a whole process but it starts with the idea to create something new, our own, and keeping it stylised, but keeping it very very Indian and not westernising it.”

Ajay was last seen in Thank God, which couldn’t do much at the box office but was headlining the news for its unique plot. What are your thoughts about Ajay Devgn’s opinion regarding the action sequences in Indian films? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan To Be Credited As A Co-Director Of The Actioner? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News