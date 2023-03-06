Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Amid its rising craze among the audience, the film has grabbed some rumors about Khan getting the credit for the film as a co-director. However, recent treports now claim all these rumors are false.

As per earlier reports, a friend close to Salman had revealed that the actor has been deeply involved in the film’s making and no shot was filmed without Salman’s approval. The source also revealed that he is now re-editing the film to make the narration tighter and those close to him are advising him to take credit as co-director of KBKJ.

Now, a source close to production has informed that the rumours concerning Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – which are being carried by a few leading media publications about Salman Khan getting the credit as a co-director are absolutely false. In fact the truth is that the directorial credits of the film will not be taken by Salman Khan and all the rumours around the same are not true.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

