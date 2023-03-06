Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, where he’s paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film, which is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Holi, i.e., March 8, is being extensively promoted by the leading actors but separately. For the same, RK recently appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, where film director Luv Ranjan accompanied him.

However, the show is now making headlines for a different reason. A short clip from the comedy show has surfaced on the web and RK’s co-star shares it for a shocking reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra co-star Saurav Gurjar took to social media to slam the show creators for creating fake comments on their photos. During the comments segments, RK was shown a photo of him with Saurav from a gym where RK is seen piggybacking Saurav. Later, Kapil Sharma was seen reading the netizens’ comment, which caught Saurav’s attention for a shocking reason.

Taking to Twitter, Saurav Gurjar shared the clip of the comments segment from The Kapil Sharma Show and bashed the makers for creating fake comments. He captioned the video, “Aap aachche insaan hain Kapil Sharma, logon ko haasate ho lekin aap aur aapki team ye jhoote comments kaise dikha sakte hain kisi ke social media par. This is not acceptable. Jai Hind. #TheKapilSharmaShow.”

https://twitter.com/Sanga_WWE/status/1632255433506185216

After coming across his Tweet, we also happened to check Saurav Gurjar’s Insta photo with Ranbir Kapoor, where we came across netizens’ comments about the same. A user wrote, “The comments are now added by #kapilsharmashow just 2 hours before.” While another said, “Aa Gaye Kapil Sharma wale yaha bhi fake comments dekhne.” Check out the photo in question below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurav_Gurjar (@sanga_wwe)

This afternoon we brought you another video of Ranbir Kapoor laughing his heart out at a double-meaning joke that one of his comedians cracked. Slamming the show, netizens questioned, “Isn’t this a family show?.”

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Was ‘Clinically Dead’ & In A Coma-Like Situation In 1982 Following A Fatal Blow By Puneet Issar On Coolie Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News