Actress Vinali Bhatnagar, who was last seen in the music video ‘Qafile Noor Ke’, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

She will be seen playing a prominent role in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinali Bhatnagar, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai to pursue acting, and after all the struggle in the industry, she finally got this opportunity.

Sharing her excitement about starting a new chapter in her career, Vinali said: “I’m starting my journey in the Hindi film industry and this film is a fantastic way to begin work. I had always dreamt of seeing myself on the big screen, so it all looked like a dream come true. But I believe firsts are always special, and I am excited about my first film. I hope that the audience will shower their blessings on me.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is produced by Salman Khan and directed by writer-director Farhad Samji. Apart from Vinali, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. The film is touted to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster ‘Veeram.’

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is all set to release during Eid on April 21.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Was ‘Clinically Dead’ & In A Coma-Like Situation In 1982 Following A Fatal Blow By Puneet Issar On Coolie Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News