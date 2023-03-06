Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines owing to his personal life. Recently, his wife, Aaliyah, made a shocking allegation against the actor for throwing her and their kids out of the house. Earlier, she took to Twitter to share a video revealing that she was stranded on the roads at midnight with their kids. While the actor kept mum for a long time, he finally decided to speak up, for which he was lauded by his Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Kangana Ranaut.

The actress never misses a chance to react to anything and everything happening across the globe. She was earlier in the news for calling out actors and filmmakers for different reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut re-shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s post and wrote alongside, “Was much needed @nawazuddin siddiqui saab… silences does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement.” Later on Twitter, she re-tweeted and wrote, “Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab, there are many fans and well-wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his statement with, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is that all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided & manipulated videos.” He later pointed out a few more points about his wife, Aaliyah.

Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab, there are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story 🙏 https://t.co/yEwuHXmHCH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2023

Further writing about her, Nawaz wrote, “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s reaction? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Adds Another Feather To Her Cap! Becomes The Only Bollywood Personality To Feature On Variety’s Most Impactful International Women Of 2023 List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News