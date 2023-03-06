Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently making a lot of headlines amid his legal tussle with his wife Aaliya. A video days ago, in a video, the actor was seen being barred from entering his house to meet his ailing mother. Later, his wife called the entire incident a PR stunt. Amid all the allegations, the actor has now reacted to it and shared a long note on Instagram and shared his side of the story. Scroll below to read!

The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination based on one-sided & manipulated videos.” He further shared a few pointers and made some shocking revelations.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bared his heart and wrote, “First of all, Aaliya and I do not stay together for several years; we are already divorced, but we had an understanding only for our kids.2. Does anyone know why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to make a lot of shocking revelations. He said that his wife Aaliya has abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last four months before calling them here on the pretext of demanding money. On average, she has been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for the past two years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel, and other leisure activities.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further stated, “I have also financed her three films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids but sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the apartment co-owner as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she also lived comfortably.”

His post further read, ” She only wants more money, and hence we have filed numerous cases on my mother and me & it’s her routine; she has done the same in the past too, and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

“Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the place during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing?”

She has dragged the kids into this drama, and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfill her illegitimate demands.

“Last but not least – Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future; they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both of my kids, and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and will go to any extent to secure their well-being and future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back but to let one fly in the right direction”, Nawazuddin Siddiqui added.

