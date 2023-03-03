Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been facing a tough time in his personal life. His estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, recently claimed that the Gangs of Wasseypur actor had tried to steal their kids from her custody. Now she has once again made fresh allegations.

Aaliya has now claimed that the actor not just stopped her entry into their house, but has also left their children- daughter Shora and son Yaani- homeless. She took to Instagram and shared that the National Award-winning actor has abandoned his family.

Sharing a video on the photosharing app, Aaliya Siddiqui can be heard saying, “I just came from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me – no house to go to, and no money.”

Aaliya added, “I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour of the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids.” In one of the videos, their daughter can also be seen crying inconsolably.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in…I and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road..(sic)”

The video from Aaliya Siddiqui came a day after Nawazuddin’s brother Faizuddin did not allow the actor to enter his house to see his ailing mother. Even his mom’s caretaker stopped him. The actor was supposed to reach Mumbai from Dehradun later, however, due to the ill health of his mother, he flew immediately. After Faizuddin did not allow him to enter the house, Nawaz returned.

