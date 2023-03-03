Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is one of the most celebrated stars in the entertainment industry. She has given many noteworthy performances and she is known for breaking the setereotypes ad setting the bar really high for the new age actresses. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dotting mother -in -law is also known for unapologetically speaking her mind. She recently talked about the negative comments and trolling that happened during Taimur’s birth. Scroll below to read the details!

Sharmila whi received a lot of accloades for her latest performance in Gulmohar that also starred Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke about the controversy that happened when Taimur Ali Khan was born. She revealed that it stayed in her mind even after all these years. She just couldn’t believe how people can such things about a just born baby.

In a chat with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sharmila Tagore revealed that in a long Bollywood career, she has witnessed many controversies but what followed with the birth of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur left the actress wondering how people can be so mean. She recalled a comment and said, “I read one post which said it would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born.”

Sharmila Tagore further added, “I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible somebody to even wish a one day old baby so much harm? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?”

The Aradhana actress Sharmila Tagore also addressed the hatred that generations from several corners of society and made an important. She said that it’s not possible to please everyone and when we try to do so our own desires get lost and we can’t really win so why even go that way. Well, that were some words wisdom that we all need in the age of social media.

