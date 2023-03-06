Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in B- town and we have to admit that she is ageing like a fine wine. Ever since she made her debut in the year 2000, she has only delivered noteworthy performances but her iconic character Poo is still everyone’s favourite but do you know her father Randhir Kapoor once told her that she is playing some version of Johnny Lever as Poo in the film and Shah Rukh Khan too told Karan Johar that Poo is not sounding funny at all.

Kareena has many blockbuster films in her kitty. Over the years, she has evolved as an actor and has set the bar high for the new generation with her solid performances. However, Kareena as Poo is still adored and loved by many. But Karan Johar recently revealed that nobody used to laugh at her jokes and once her father told her that she is playing some version of Johnny Lever in the film ( since Poo had a comedic presence).

In a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra, Karan Johar revealed how many people gave different opinions of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character Poo. He revealed that SRK took him aside and said Poo isn’t funny at all. In fact, Bebo’s father told her she is playing some version of Johnny Lever in the film. He said, “No one, literally no one got what we were doing. At one point, Shah Rukh took me aside and said I think you are getting carried away with this, because I don’t think she is funny… I remember her telling me that Daboo uncle called her and told her, you are playing some version of Johnny Lever in the film; you are a comedian with lines nobody laughed at. We thought we had epically failed with the character.”

However, the character of Poo played by sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to become one of the iconic characters in Hindi cinema.

