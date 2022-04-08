There was a time when slapstick comedy entertained Indian viewers the most. Something like a Golmaal or Hera Pheri would be mindless but cracked up the viewers like nothing alike. Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever rule that arena but struggle to find work in today’s time. Netizens are debating about it as they spot two legendary comedians on the red carpet.

Yesterday, who’s who of Bollywood attended the Time’s bash. Rakhi Sawant, producer Anand Pandit, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Ramesh Taurani were among others who graced the event. But netizens had their eye on Johnny and Rajpal.

A video is going viral where Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav could be seen walking together towards the red carpet. They also hug each other with wide smiles and left their fans emotional reminiscing the good times.

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens began bashing Bollywood filmmakers over not roping legendary comedians like Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in films.

A user commented, “Inhe kehte hai comedians. Aapne performance se nah inhe kabhi kisi ko insult karne ki zarurat pari na rulaneki.. Kayin dilon ko sirf khushi diya inhone.. Thank you legends…unh Sare muskurahaton ke liye…stay blessed hamesha”

Another wrote, “Laanat hai bollywood pr jo aise legends ko ab cast ni kar rhe.. hope to see them in back to back movies”

“Underrated legends,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “Both of them are real legend, kapil is nothing in front of them”

“2 Legends In 1 Frame,” another wrote.

Check out the viral video ft Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever below:

On the professional front, both Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav were last seen together in Coolie No. 1 (2020). They will be next seen in Hungama 2.

