For years Rajpal Yadav has entertained his fans with unique projects but still, the actor is yet to debut in the digital space. However, the actor feels delighted as the various entertainment mediums are now thriving due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Bhagam Bhag star reveals why he hasn’t worked on OTT projects although he’s getting multiple offers.

The actor was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 which was released last year and he has been applauded for his comic timing in films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Phir Hera Pheri and many more.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rajpal Yadav says, “Kala jitni bikharti hai, utni hi nikharti hai. In our country, we have such diverse cultures, stories and concepts, and only a small fraction of that comes on screen.”

Talking about why he isn’t choosing any OTT projects, Rajpal Yadav shares, “I only work on my conditions. For the last few years, I was avoiding the web space because of the abuses in most screenplays. If something (abusive language) is part of the storyline, then it can be accepted, but not just for the sake of it. For me, the concept is bacche, boodhe aur naujawaan, sabko manoranjan mile ek samaan.”

However, the Dhol actor feels OTT has entertained not just the rich but people who couldn’t afford to watch movies on cinema they are enjoying the latest releases on digital platforms.

Rajpal Yadav says, “Cinema had become unaffordable for the masses. But today, with OTT, a farmer can get entertained in between his lunch break with the same content that was beyond his reach (until a few years ago). This is truly a revolution.”

On the work front, Yadav will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ardh.

