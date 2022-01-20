Akshay Kumar is currently the busiest actor in Bollywood as he’s working on more than 6 projects. Although some are still in the pre-production stage, he’s already juggling between multiple films. Apart from movies, the actor is also gearing for his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series, The End. As per reports, the preparation is in full swing as the team is discussing the massive project with multiple directors.

Apart from the Atrangi Re star, the makers haven’t finalised any other cast members yet along with this the team will finalise the screenplay and script in a few days. As of now, every detail of the project has been kept tightly under wraps.

A source close to Akshay Kumar starrer The End informs Pinkvilla, “It’s the biggest show to be made in India, with action like never before. The team has taken a long time on the script front because it’s a complex premise set in the futuristic timeline.”

The source further adds, “The series (The End) is an action-packed apocalyptic thriller, with Akshay Kumar racing against time to save the human race. The writing work is on the verge of completion and the things are fast moving to take the series on floors.”

Meanwhile, the team is currently in talks with 3 directors, as they’re discussing their ideas for the mega project, the source shares, “As the date of shooting is nearing, the makers have started discussions with multiple directors to come at the helm of affairs. Ram Setu fame, Abhishek Sharma, the director of Family Man 2, Suparn Varma and Anurag Singh, who directed Kesari, are the frontrunners to direct The End for Akshay.”

“The director will be locked in by the end of February and that’s when an official announcement keeping the shooting schedule in mind will be made. But the Akshay Kumar starrer series is poised for a mid-2023 premiere.”

