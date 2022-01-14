Director Sukumar has been winning millions of hearts with his latest cinematic offering Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. While he is now fine-tuning the script for the film’s second part, Pushpa: The Rule, the Arya director talks about doing Hindi films and which actor(s) he would like to collab with.

In a recent chat, the director of the Allu Arjun starrer opened up about whether he will ever direct a Hindi film and what the condition for it will be. While talking about an interaction with Akshay Kumar over a call, the director has lots more to share. Read on.

During a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Sukumar was asked about his plans to direct a Hindi film. Stating that he would love to do it, the Pushpa director said a lot of it depends on the right script. He said, “If I get the opportunity, I would love to do a Hindi film. In-fact, I am inspired by a lot of Hindi films. All Amitabh Bachchan films had a lot of reach in villages of Andhra Pradesh.”

Continuing further, Sukumar added, “Recently, when I was shooting for a film, Akshay sir called me once and asked, how was I doing. ‘You have to work with me, come to Mumbai.’ So, the day I get the right script, I will definitely go to him.”

While the Pushpa director insists that he doesn’t chase stars, he added, “I don’t wish to work with anyone in particular from Bollywood as it’s always the script that decides the actor. But, I would like to work with Akshay Kumar Garu once.”

Talking about Sukumar‘s Pushpa: The Rise, the Hindi version of the film collected around Rs 84 crores after spending four weeks at the box office. As for the next instalment, the director intends to take the Allu Arjun starrer to floors by March 2022. Post this film, the director has two more films lined up – one with Vijay Deverakonda and another with Ram Charan.

