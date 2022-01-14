Priyanka Chopra has shown her acting prowess not just in the Bollywood industry but also in the West. The actress has amazed her fans across the globe with interesting projects. At a very early age, PC played a negative character in Aitraaz, reflecting on same, the actress revealed how people reacted. On the other hand, the Dostana star admits that the character of Mary Kom should have been played by someone from the Northeast.

Both her films were critically acclaimed and loved by the audience as well. However, when she starred in the biopic, the actress faced a lot of criticism. Actress Lin Laishram who featured in the supporting role recently criticised PC and claimed it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see her in the lead role.

Aitraaz marked Priyanka Chopra’s big debut in Bollywood, the actress was hardly 21/22 when she was offered the film. During her conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress recalls that not everyone was happy with her casting as it was very early for her to play a negative character in the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Priyanka Chopra told, “At that time, big heroines who’d be in the mainstream commercial movies, had to be a lot more coy, pure, good girls. Versus my character in Aitraaz, who was a bad b**ch. At that time, it was a lot.”

“Because my character was a sexual predator, and I was 21 or 22, people were like, ‘If you play such a se*ually charged character, I don’t know if your audience will be able to see you with that kind of purity and that dream girl.’ The girl you want to take to your parents, basically, versus the one you want to take to your bed’,” she added. Interestingly, the actress was shocked to see everyone praising her character, especially during the premiere even though big cast members were associated with the film.

Talking about Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra shares that although she’s glad she was part of the film as she got to spend time with the boxer, however, the actress admits that she doesn’t look like her, she told, “In hindsight. The part should have probably gone to someone from the Northeast. But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story because as a woman, she inspired me so much.”

