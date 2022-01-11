Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and his upcoming releases and films he’s signed are proof of the same. While many stars are taking it slow owing to Covid-19, Akshay has a chock-a-block schedule and will be jumping from one project to another in the coming months.

As per a recent report, the actor will be filming 6 films in 2022 including titles like Selfie, The End and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. So when will he be shooting what? Well, we have the deets, so scroll below and read on.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Akshay Kumar’s 2022 is super packed. They noted that Khiladi Kumar has begun the year by filming the last schedule of Ram Setu. As per the article, the actor will be shooting for the film till the end of January, before calling it a wrap. The film is currently gearing for a Diwali 2022 release.

After Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar will begin filming for the Driving License Remake. Director by Raj Mehta, the film is tentatively titled Selfie and is expected to go on floors by January end/early February. The film is a battle royal between Akshay, who plays a superstar and Emraan Hashmi as a cop.

Post Selfie, Akshay will reportedly begin filming for The End. With reports stating that the shooting will begin by the end of March, one still awaits clarity on the schedule as it depends on the Covid scenario. A source informed, “It’s a global film, to be shot at real locations across the globe. So, the scheduling will be decided based on the on-ground scenario.”

The article also states that there’s another, still kept under wraps, film that Akshay Kumar will kick off in Summer 2022. After that, Akshay’s Gorkha will go on floors around July. It’s a period film with ample action too, and Akshay according to sources has allotted more than the usual number of days for this saga.

The report stated that the actor will end the year with a bang. Wondering which film? Well, it’s Ali Abbas Zafar on a two-hero action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It will see two generations of action heroes coming together – Akshay and Tiger Shroff. The film is touted to be among the costliest films of Bollywood with a budget of around Rs 300 crore. It will be shot at multiple locations over 3 months towards the end of 2022.

Besides filming for these aforementioned films aside, Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting his multiple 2022 releases, including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Given his norms of film promotions, he would have allotted 10 days per film towards their marketing campaign.

Oh My God 2, Selfie, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and yet to be announced project will be the theatrical release for Akshay in 2023, with BMCM targeting a festive release towards the last quarter of 2023.

Well, that is a very busy schedule!

