Allu Arjun has always been a prominent name in the south but after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor has become a pan-India sensation. The movie worked exceptionally well in several parts of the country, making it one of the most-grossing films of 2021. According to the most recent report, the makers are now working on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rise, and even making changes to the pre-decided script owing to the Hindi version’s success.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pushpa is an action-drama film that hit the theatres on December 17, 2021. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and has been directed by Arya fame Sukumar. The Telugu film was released on Amazon Prime last week and its Hindi version is all set to release on the OTT platform on January 14, 2022.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the second part of the film, Pushpa 2, will not feature any Bollywood stars, contrary to the ongoing rumours. A source told the publication, “Allu Arjun is enough of a pan-India star. Pushpa: The Rise has done to his fan-following in North India what Baahubali had done to Prabhas. Pushpa: The Rule can only enhance Arjun’s all-India appeal”

The report also suggests that actor Fahadh Faasil will have a bigger role in the upcoming part. It will have more “physical and emotional combats between the two (Allu and Fahadh)”.

The makers have also decided to start Pushpa 2’s filming on an earlier note, citing the success of the first instalment. Confirming that the film will go on floors in April 2022, the same source said, “No one expected Pushpa: The Rise to be such a nationwide blockbuster, especially during these pandemic times. Now that it has surpassed all expectations at the box office even in the Hindi belt, Sukumar will be re-writing some crucial sequences in the sequel to make it more accessible to Hindi audiences”

Must Read: Karan Johar Reviews Tovino Thomas’ Work In Minnal Murali & Here’s How The Overwhelmed Star Reacted!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube