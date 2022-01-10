Nani and Sai Pallavi’s hit movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ will start streaming on OTT from January 21.

Advertisement

Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ released in theatres on December 24, is still running and earning good numbers.

Advertisement

The Nani-starrer is a time-travel story, with the ’70s-era Bengal and contemporary Hyderabad backdrop. Nani has played the role of a social reformer, while Sai Pallavi allured the audience in the role of a devadasi.

Rahul Sankrityan’s second directorial venture features Nani in a dual role. Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian have been receiving critical acclaim ever since the release of the movie.

As the Sankranti season is to bring in new releases, the makers of Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ have taken this decision to start streaming the movie on OTT.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bangarraju’ is slated for release on January 14, which would have an impact on ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. So, the OTT option is one better way to catch up with digital viewers.

Previosuly, actor Ram Charan had praised actor Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy through Twitter.

The ‘Magadheera‘ actor tweeted, “A word of appreciation to Mickey J Meyer for coming up with an outstanding composition in Shyam Singha Roy !!” as he writes about music in the movie.

“Yet another brilliant film from our industry #ShyamSinghaRoy was a beautiful experience, Rahul Sankrityan. Nani and Sai Pallavi’s best performances till the date.”

“Congratulations Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Kudos to Niharika Entertainment and the entire team,” Charan wrote.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 24 (Hindi): Continues To Dominate, Has A Superb Sunday

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube