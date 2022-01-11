Actor Siddharth has been at the receiving end after he made a controversial remark on badminton player Saina Nehwal. Her father has demanded an apology from the actor. Not just that even Saina’s husband has reacted on the entire matter. Also, even Sid himself has tried putting a full stop to the matter.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sid had reacted to Saina’s comment on the much-talked-about security lapse of PM Narendra Modi. Sid had written, “Subtle c*ck champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

Advertisement

Reacting to it, Saina Nehwal’s father told to ANI, “I spoke to Saina over phone and she said that she didn’t like someone writing about her. We condemn the statement given by him and he should apologise for his actions, whether it has been given intentionally or unintentionally. It is not good for a woman to be called by these words.”

Talking about the matter, Saina Nehwal’s husband, Parupalli Kashyap tweeted, “This is upsetting for us express ur opinion but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful”.

Following all the criticism, Siddharth cleared on Twitter that he meant to say something else. He wrote, “C*CK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.”

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, condemning a “lewd and inappropriate remark” by Siddharth, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought “prompt and strict action” against the actor for using indecent language for women on social media.

In a statement issued by the NCW, the commission said that it had come across a post of the actor using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.

The NCW termed Siddharth‘s tweet as being “misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform. (sic)”

Stating that it had taken suo moto cognizance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.

Rekha Sharma has also written to Twitter India’s Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to immediately block the actor’s account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal’s post, thereby “outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity.”

Must Read: Karan Johar Reviews Tovino Thomas’ Work In Minnal Murali & Here’s How The Overwhelmed Star Reacted!



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube