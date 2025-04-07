Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were left heartbroken after they announced their split in the year 2021. However, before tying the knot with the Thandel actor, Samantha was once in a relationship with actor Siddharth. However, they broke up in the year 2015. But the actress had once felt quite satisfied to have walked out of the relationship at the right time.

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Siddharth Meet?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Siddharth met on the sets of their 2013 film Jabardasht. Love blossomed between the two and they soon started dating post the same. The duo were reportedly also spotted in public events and parties together.

What Went Wrong Between The Two?

According to a report in The Times Of India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted them to tie the knot, but Siddharth was not keen on doing the same. This soon started causing a rift in their relationship. Apart from this, there were rumors of the Test actor’s growing closeness to his Ennakul Oruvan co-star, Deepa Sannidhi, which added to the tensions in his relationship with Samantha. There were speculations that he was also responsible for Deepa bagging the role in the movie.

Apart from this, there were also rumors that Siddharth did not like Samantha Ruth Prabhu being friends with her male co-stars. The duo soon split in 2015 and back then, Samantha had also tweeted out in support of the Rang De Basanti actor. She had asked the media not to spread rumors about their breakup, citing that she was not the victim. She also called her ex-boyfriend a ‘great guy.’

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu soon moved on with Naga Chaitanya in the same year after working with him in the 2014 film Autonagar Surya. It was then that she revealed in an interview how she was glad to have moved on with her relationship with Siddharth. According to Mensxp, in an earlier interview, the Khushi actress said, “I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life, just like actress Savithri. But thankfully, very soon, I realized it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship. This was when I sensed that it could end up bad. And then I’m blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He’s a gem.”

Well, it seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Siddharth’s separation was a rocky slide. The Miss You actor had earlier grabbed headlines for sharing a cryptic tweet after Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. He tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school…“Cheaters never prosper.” What’s yours?” The tweet had garnered a lot of criticism from the fans of the Oh! Baby actress. For the unversed, the actor tied the knot recently with actress Aditi Rao Hydari in September 2024.

