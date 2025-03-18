Celebrities are often known for their other interests, some invest in sports teams and some are in the realest market, while some own movie theatres, some of them have their own brands and products which they own, but amongst all the most famous businesses is the food business.

Let’s have a look at 8 celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad.

N Grill and N Asian

N Grill is owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and is located near Croma in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Their cuisine consists of Italian, European, Pan-Asian, and Mediterranean dishes.

The Vibe of this celebrity restaurant is elegant, cosy, and refined.

The Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen

The Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen located at Jubilee Hills is his ancestral home twenty years ago, it was renovated and converted into a lavish restaurant. The Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen is covered with plants and trees.

This place serves a variety of dishes, including burgers, tacos, and other small plates. They also have a notable cocktail menu.

Shoyu

The cloud kitchen chain Shoyu is located in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad and is co-owned by actor Naga Chaitanya, Varun Tripuraneni, and Akshay Quenim.

Shoyu offers pan-Asian cuisine for delivery and catering. The menu includes sushi, dim sum, Thai curries, bars, soups, noodles, rice, and more. Shoyu uses sustainable packaging materials to reduce its environmental impact.

Vivaha Bhojanambu

Actor Sundeep Kishan owns the Vivaha Bhojanambu restaurant chain in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad.

This restaurant menu consists of authentic Telugu cuisines with regional specialities, their traditional Thali platters are mouthwatering, and the ambience of this place is worth a visit with your family.

Arambam

Rakul Preet Singh and Ankit Nagori, the founder of Curefoods, co-own the Arambam restaurant chain. This is located in Madhapur.

Arambam is a vegetarian restaurant chain that serves millet-based dishes.

The restaurant aims to promote healthy eating by incorporating millets like Foxtail, Ragi, Pearl, and Kodo into their menu.

Good Vibes Only Cafe

Anand Devarakonda, along with his two friends, has started Good Vibes Only Cafe in the Khajaguda region of Hyderabad.

Their menu consists of ‘Baahubali’ burgers, the ‘spiciest’ chicken wings made using Nagaland chillies, and coffee made from Coorg coffee beans are some of the unique items that are available at the cafe.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings located at Jubilee Hills opened its doors on a second location in Hyderabad for which Allu Arjun is an investor in the brand.

The menu at Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad includes burgers, wings, chicken tenders, and more.

AN Restaurant

AN Restaurant in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad is owned by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The name “AN” stood for Asian Namrata, symbolizing the partnership between the Asian Group and Namrata Shirodkar.

The restaurant is also a collaboration with the Minerva Coffee Shop. The menu includes a fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines with a luxurious ambience.

