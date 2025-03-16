For those who might not know, Pawan Kalyan had recently passed comment about how South politicians criticize hindi language but the director dub their movies in Hindi to get more box office collection and attraction to their creativity and hard work.

Following this, the opposition has dragged Pawan Kalyan for his previous statements in 2017, where his statement “Hindi Go Back” was their main keyword to target.

What does Pawan Kalyan say about his previous remarks about the Hindi Language?

ஒரு மொழியை கட்டாயமாக திணிப்பதும், ஒரு மொழியை கண்மூடித்தனமாக எதிர்ப்பதும்—இவை இரண்டுமே இந்தியாவின் தேசிய ஒருமைப்பாட்டிற்கு உகந்தவை அல்ல. நான் ஹிந்தியை ஒரு மொழியாக ஒருபோதும் எதிர்க்கவில்லை. ஆனால், அதை கட்டாயமாக்குவதற்காக முன்பு எடுக்கப்பட்ட முயற்சிக்கு மட்டுமே எதிர்ப்பு… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 15, 2025

When the opposition started dragging the South Star for his past remarks, he broke his silence and gave clarification on his previous statement via his official Twitter (X) account. He wrote a long paragraph in Tamil and clarified that his intention of passing remarks in 2017 was on making Hindi a mandatory language.

He stated that he never opposed Hindi as the language but surely was against the attempt of making it a compulsory language. The veteran star also cited the National Education Policy 2020, which states that Hindi is not mandatory for everyone. The student has the freedom to choose their mother tongue language and one foreign language in addition to it. So, if someone is not willing to learn Hindi, he can choose any other Indian language.

The South Star emphasized the importance of Freedom of choice in his latest statement

Not only this, but in his tweet, the 53-year-old star also emphasized that the Jana Sena Party has never changed its position on the matter of language policy. In conclusion of his statement, Pawan Kalyan gave importance to freedom of education and freedom of choice of language that belong to every India.

As of now, the audience on the internet is praising Kalyan for the clarification he gave about his past actions and is impressed with how he handled the entire situation.

What is the next film of Pawan Kalyan?

The audience will soon witness Pawan Kalyan on the big screens, as the star is set for his next release in May 2025, with the title Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This will be the part of the movie that hints that the sequel of the movie is indeed anticipated to happen in the near future. The movie will belong to the Action/Adventure genre, which ignites interest among Pawan Kalyan fans.

