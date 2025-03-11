Shobhita Dhulipala who recently got married to Naga Chaitanya made her mark as an actress in Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. She has always been in the news for her talent and beauty. However, before she became famous and married Naga Chaitanya, she had a love story from her past that recently came to light.

In a recent interview, Sobhita shared some interesting details about her first crush. During her school days she had a crush on her class CR (class representative). She admired him so much that she participated in essay writing competitions just to get noticed by him. She admitted that she was unsure if it was love or just an innocent crush.

Sobhita revealed that she felt sad when her school crush did not pay attention to her. Later during her college days, she received love letters from some boys and even wrote a few herself. However as she grew older she understood relationships better and became more mature.

After Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha, he took some time before falling in love with Sobhita. Their relationship grew stronger over time, and they eventually convinced their families to accept their love. The couple got married in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios, with only 300 guests attending. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father expressed his happiness about the wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala originally from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh started her career as a model before entering the film industry. She gained fame with movies like Goodachari and Major in Telugu cinema. She is now working on Goodachari 2 where she plays a lead role.

Meanwhile Samantha is currently focused on her career and has been spending most of her time in Mumbai working on new projects. After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been leading an independent life and prioritizing her professional growth.

