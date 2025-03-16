Have you ever wondered what the fourth installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) will be? The franchise began with Kaithi (2019), starring Karthi, followed by Vikram (2022), starring Kamal Haasan, and Leo (2023), featuring Vijay. Each film has surpassed its predecessor in popularity, leaving the audience eager to know what comes next.

Who will be the next hero? What new characters and stories will unfold? The wait is over. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film in the LCU will be a sequel to Kaithi, bringing Karthi back in the lead role.

Kaithi 2: The Announcement

The official announcement came through a social media post by Karthi, featuring a photo of him alongside director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The caption read: “DILLI RETURNS. Let it be another fantastic year @Dir_Lokesh @DreamWarriorpic @KvnProductions.” However, no further details have been revealed, including the shooting schedule or plot.

About Kaithi (2019)

The story follows a single father who has just been released from prison. He is helping the police in a high-stakes race against time to reach a besieged police station and protect seized narcotics. The cast of Kaithi (2019) includes Karthi, Arjun Das, Narain, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, Hareesh Peradi, Kanna Ravi, Dheena, Suryakanth, Amzath Khan, Deepthi, and others.

Sam C.S. composed the film’s music, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, art direction by Satheesh Kumar, and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by S.R. Prakashbabu, S.R. Prabhu, and Tiruppur Vivek, Kaithi was made under the banners of Dream Warrior Pictures and Vivekananda Pictures.

If you haven’t watched Kaithi (2019) yet, the Hindi version is available on Sony LIV and Amazon MX Player, while the original Tamil version can be streamed on Jio Hotstar!

