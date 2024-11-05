Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most successful filmmakers in Tamil cinema. He is known for starting the cinematic universe trend. His next film is Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth. He confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film with no ties to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). However, he announced that his next film will be Kaithi 2.

“The opening is strong and is now in the structure phase. The universe has only three films, while the others are standalone. The fourth film will set the foundation, the fifth will build on it, the sixth will serve as the pre-climax, and the seventh or eighth will conclude the series,” he explained.

“My next film after Coolie will be Kaithi 2, and then I plan to make a standalone film called Rolex. After that, I’ll work on Vikram 2 to complete the entire universe,” Lokesh revealed.

He also mentioned that the news of Vijay’s retirement shocked everyone. “If he hadn’t announced it, I would have made Leo 2 as well.”

Kaithi 2 will be Lokesh’s next project, with Karthi reprising his role as Dilli. The LCU has become one of the most popular franchises in the South Indian film industry, having set a benchmark with films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, is also part of this universe.

An exciting update has emerged regarding Kaithi 2. After completing Coolie, Lokesh will begin shooting with Karthi, and it’s rumored that all actors from the LCU so far will appear in this film. While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are excited at the prospect.

Regular shooting for Kaithi 2 is set to begin in early 2025. It will serve as a prequel that explores Dilli’s journey and how he ended up in prison. More details about the project will be revealed in the coming days.

"#Coolie is not Cameo film where all the stars from other languages come & show their face. Everyone has solid characters. It's a proper pan Indian Film. What #Nagarjuna sir doing, Shobin sir observe. #Rajinikanth sir comes to sets even before me"

– Lokesh pic.twitter.com/f8H8j3xeBL — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 5, 2024

Follow Koimoi for more South news!

Must Read: Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At The Age Of 52, Police Investigation Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News