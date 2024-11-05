Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. She entered the film industry in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. In her 8-year career, Rashmika won the audience’s hearts with her cute looks and good acting abilities.

But did you know that the Animal actress struggled with her lines at her first audition?

A video of young Rashmika failing to say her lines has just appeared online. Rashmika appears in two distinct looks in the audition clip. She is first seen clothed in red and then in a floral kurta. In the video, Rashmika says, “Hi, my name is Rashmika, and my age is 19. Height: 5’5”. I am in my second year of BA studies, and this is my first time auditioning for something.”

When someone off-camera asks her to speak Kannada, she does that very cutely. After attempting to pronounce some Kannada lines, she exclaims, “I’m not getting it; I can’t do it.” However, in the second part of the video, she appears to be more confident with her lines. She even dances to Madhuri Dixit’s “Aaja Nachle.”

This old video clip was made viral on social media by Rashmika’s fans.

Rashmika Mandanna is affectionately called the ‘National Crush’ by her fans. After her debut, the actor became engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. She appeared in Anjani Putra and Chamak in the same year. However, in 2018, they called off their engagement owing to incompatibility.

In 2018, she entered the Telugu movies with Naga Shourya’s ‘Chalo‘ movie. But she gained good popularity with Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Geetha Govindam‘. After the success of Pushpa 1, she gained worldwide recognition. In 2021, she debuted in Tamil with the movie Sulthan; in 2022, she entered Bollywood. Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika works on numerous projects like Kubera, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Chhaava, and Sikandar in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

