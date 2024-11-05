Anushka Shetty and Prabhas became a cherished on-screen couple after their charming performances in the Baahubali series. Fans were delighted by their chemistry and were enthusiastic to see them pair up in another movie. However, did you know that following the success of Baahubali, Anushka was considered for another film with Prabhas but was turned down?

Yes, after the tremendous success of Baahubali, Anushka was initially in discussions to co-star with Prabhas in the 2019 film Saaho. However, she did not end up in the final cast.

According to reports, Anushka was dropped from the project due to concerns about her weight. Sources revealed that she was working hard to lose weight and regularly training at the gym.

Despite her efforts, the filmmakers of Saaho decided to replace her, citing weight issues as the reason.

In the end, Shraddha Kapoor was cast as the lead actress opposite Prabhas, and Saaho became a hit at the box office.

Despite that, Anushka and Prabhas are friends. They have been rumored to be dating, but both have denied these rumors. Prabhas also addressed the rumors during his appearance in Koffee With Karan, where he explained that it is expected to be associated with his co-stars in the film industry, even if there is no romantic involvement.

On the work front, Prabhas has several upcoming films like Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Salaar 2, directed by Prasanth Neel. Anushka also has interesting projects like Ghati and Kathnar: The Wild Sorcerer.

