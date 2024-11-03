Prabhas fans are already in for a treat with the lineup of the superstar. He will be seen in movies like Raja Saab, Spirit, and Salaar 2. However, if this was not enough, the Rebel Star is reportedly in talks with acclaimed directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Varma for his future projects. According to a news report in Gulte, his discussions with these two filmmakers have almost reached the final stage, and an official announcement is expected shortly.

The report furthermore stated that Prabhas is all set to join Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Varma’s cinematic universes, ie, the LCU and the PVCU, respectively. It is not a hidden fact that these two universes have kept the audiences hooked with some of their recent movies. For the unversed, the films under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe LCU include movies like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

The filmmaker is currently working on the film Coolie with Rajinikanth, which is a standalone movie. The upcoming movies in the LCU include Kaithi 2, which will again star Karthi, along with a short film LCU: Chapter 0, which will be an origin story for the entire LCU universe.

On the other hand, Prashanth Varma’s PVCLU universe started with the movie HanuMan starring Tejja Sajja in the lead. The sequel of the film is titled Jai HanuMan, which will star Kantara star Rishab Shetty in the lead. His look as Lord Hanuman was recently revealed in the film. The other movies in this universe include Adhira and Maha Kali. Now, fans are waiting with bated breath to see Prabhas being incorporated into this universe. This will be nothing less than a treat for all the fans of the megastar.

Apart from this, Prabhas also has a movie in the pipeline which will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The latter is known previously for directing the Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam. Prabhas’ horror-comedy Raja Saab will be released next year in April.

